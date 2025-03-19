Abhinav Arora, the ten-year-old self-proclaimed spiritual orator, often used the phrase "Mujhe farak nahi padta" (I don't care) while addressing online trolls.

In a recent viral video, a group of people was captured mocking Arora using the viral phrase, while he was on a visit to Vrindavan during Holi.

In the video, Arora is seen in his signature outfit involving a traditional kurta with a flower garland around his neck. Recently, Arora came under online scrutiny, with netizens questioning him over his education and choice of lifestyle.

Meanwhile, in the now-viral video, people are seen gathering to take selfies with him, with a few from the crowd shouting, "Mujhe farak nahi padta".

Watch

A man even asked him to have "Vrindavan ki Lassi", saying, "Vrindavan ki lassi pi lijiye", to which, Arora replied, "Ji piyenge! Radhe Radhe". Previously, Arora had posted a video of himself enjoying the famous lassi from Vrindavan.

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens have slammed Abhinav Arora's parents for "putting him under such circumstances".

"When he grows up, he will never be able to forgive his parents for what they have done to him. Childhood is precious, and he lost all of it, only to end up being trolled", an user wrote.

“I feel bad for the kid—his parents put him in this situation just to make money", wrote another user.

“The kid is suffering because of his parents; he is just a kid. Perhaps people should troll his parents if they are not happy with him, but please spare that kid because he is too young", a third joined.