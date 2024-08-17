Bajrang Punia faces backlash after welcoming Vinesh Phogat at Delhi Airport due to…

Vinesh Phogat received a grand welcome at Delhi Airport despite suffering a heartbreaking disqualification at the Paris Olympics 2024 after being found 100 grams overweight ahead of the 50 kg gold medal bout.

Former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday received a grand welcome after returning to India, surrounded by hundreds of fans and supporters outside Delhi’s IGI airport. She was also welcomed by renowned wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik who stood by her as she suffered a heartbreaking disqualification at the Paris Olympics 2024 after being found 100 grams overweight ahead of the 50 kg gold medal bout.

While Phogat receives a heroic welcome and support from Indian fans across the world, Punia has landed itself into a controversy.

2020 Tokyo Olympic Bronze medallist Punia is facing massive backlash online after a video of him standing on a sticker of the Indian tricolour while receiving Phogat at the Delhi Airport went viral on Saturday.

In the viral video, Punia can be seen standing on the sticker of the Indian flag on the bonnet of a vehicle during the celebrations that came in with Phogat’s arrival at home.

Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ad hoc division dismissed Phogat’s appeal for a joint silver medal.

Phogat scripted history after becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympic finals.

Phogat also announced her retirement from wrestling post her disqualification from the Olympics.

