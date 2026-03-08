‘Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki’: Teary eyed YouTuber, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal livestreams car crash, hospitalised

YouTuber and former Bigg Boss contestant Anurag Dobhal was hospitalised on Saturday after crashing his car into a divider which left him badly injured. He was livestreaming his drive on Instagram, being watched by many fans who became worried about his car crash.

YouTuber and former Bigg Boss contestant Anurag Dobhal was hospitalised on Saturday after crashing his car into a divider which left him badly injured. He was livestreaming his drive on Instagram, being watched by many fans who became worried about his car crash.

What happened?

As per an India Today report, the crash took place on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad’s Masuri area in a Toyota Fortuner, when the YouTuber was allegedly driving at a very high speed of reportedly 150 kmph before losing control of the vehicle. Chunks of videos from the livestream and from the scene of accident quickly went viral as fans shared them across social media, drawing widespread attention and concern from his followers.

In one of the viral videos of the Instagram Live session, Anurag is seen talking to fans while driving. Sometime later, the car can be seen crashing into a divider. When the car crashed abruptly, viewers were alarmed and concerned.

According to NDTV, 82,000 people were watching the Instagram livestream, while sending him heart and crying emojis, assuring him their support. According to the report, some passersby informed the police which arrived at the scene and got Dobhal admitted to the Subharti hospital in Meerut. His condition remains critical.

Behind Anurag’s emotional drive

Anurag Dobhal is a moto vlogger and a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, a YouTuber who is popularly called UK07 Rider who posted a video a few days ago alleging torture and harassment by his family due to marriage to his girlfriend, who is from another caste.

“Over the last few months, meri life itni drastically change hui hai ki maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki zindagi aise patak ke chhod degi (My life has changed drastically in the past few months. I never thought life would deal me a hand like this),” he said in the video.

Dobhal explained he was depressed and thinking of suicide, claiming that his family would be responsible if he dies. “And I hope... Agle janam aaun mummy, to pyaar de dena bas, pyaar de dena babu. Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki. (When I return in my next birth, please give me love, mummy. I desperately needed love),” he said on Saturday’s livestream. “Let's go for the final drive,” Dobhal could be heard saying before speeding his SUV over 150 km per hour.

The video shows him overtaking a bus and another vehicle from the left, before screaming “and it's goodbye”, turning the steering hard towards the right, and crashing into the divider.

In his last video, titled “The last message”, Dobhal claimed his parents refused to let them live in their house. “I was made to fold my hands and beg, made to touch their feet. I was forced to apologise in front of all the relatives. My father and mother tortured me to the extent that they said, ‘We will neither stay happy ourselves nor let you stay happy’,” he said. He claimed Ritika, who he says was a fan, had also left him because of the harassment.