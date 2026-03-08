FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki’: Teary eyed YouTuber, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal livestreams car crash, hospitalised

Uttam Nagar Holi Murder: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders strict action in brutal killing of 26-year-old man, says, 'Zero tolerance policy'

India to drop Abhishek Sharma in T20 WC 2026 final against New Zealand? Sunil Gavaskar says, 'hasn't learned from his dismissals'

US-Israel-Iran Conflict: Pakistan driver killed in Dubai’s Al Basha after debris from an aerial interception fell onto his vehicle

Donald Trump accuses UK of supporting Iran in war, says, ‘we've already won’

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge: Amid Middle East conflict, why its collections will not be affected due to US-Iran war?

Pakistan hikes fuel prices by 20% amid US-Iran war; why is the country so badly hit?

IND vs NZ: How will Ahmedabad pitch behave in T20 World Cup 2026 final?

Who is Anjali Pichai? Sundar Pichai’s wife whose advice became turning point in Google CEO’s career

Yami Gautam calls Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 'Beyond Extraordinary'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US-Iran War: Air India, AI Express to operate additional flights on March 8 for stranded nationals in Doha, Muscat, Dubai, others

US-Iran War: Air India, AI Express to operate additional flights on March 8

Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308; Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Roshni Nadar Malhotra top list; Know their net worth

Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge: Amid Middle East conflict, why its collections will not be affected due to US-Iran war?

Dhurandhar 2: Amid Iran war, why its collections will not be affected?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308; Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Roshni Nadar Malhotra top list; Know their net worth

Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308

From Axar Patel to Mitchell Santner: Key bowlers to watch in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

From Axar Patel to Mitchell Santner: Key bowlers to watch in IND vs NZ T20 World

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam

HomeViral

VIRAL

‘Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki’: Teary eyed YouTuber, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal livestreams car crash, hospitalised

YouTuber and former Bigg Boss contestant Anurag Dobhal was hospitalised on Saturday after crashing his car into a divider which left him badly injured. He was livestreaming his drive on Instagram, being watched by many fans who became worried about his car crash.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 09:13 AM IST

‘Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki’: Teary eyed YouTuber, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal livestreams car crash, hospitalised
Anurag Dobhal livestreams car crash
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

YouTuber and former Bigg Boss contestant Anurag Dobhal was hospitalised on Saturday after crashing his car into a divider which left him badly injured. He was livestreaming his drive on Instagram, being watched by many fans who became worried about his car crash.  

What happened? 

As per an India Today report, the crash took place on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad’s Masuri area in a Toyota Fortuner, when the YouTuber was allegedly driving at a very high speed of reportedly 150 kmph before losing control of the vehicle. Chunks of videos from the livestream and from the scene of accident quickly went viral as fans shared them across social media, drawing widespread attention and concern from his followers. 

In one of the viral videos of the Instagram Live session, Anurag is seen talking to fans while driving. Sometime later, the car can be seen crashing into a divider. When the car crashed abruptly, viewers were alarmed and concerned.  

According to NDTV, 82,000 people were watching the Instagram livestream, while sending him heart and crying emojis, assuring him their support. According to the report, some passersby informed the police which arrived at the scene and got Dobhal admitted to the Subharti hospital in Meerut. His condition remains critical.  

Behind Anurag’s emotional drive 

Anurag Dobhal is a moto vlogger and a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, a YouTuber who is popularly called UK07 Rider who posted a video a few days ago alleging torture and harassment by his family due to marriage to his girlfriend, who is from another caste.   

“Over the last few months, meri life itni drastically change hui hai ki maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki zindagi aise patak ke chhod degi (My life has changed drastically in the past few months. I never thought life would deal me a hand like this),” he said in the video.  

Dobhal explained he was depressed and thinking of suicide, claiming that his family would be responsible if he dies. “And I hope... Agle janam aaun mummy, to pyaar de dena bas, pyaar de dena babu. Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki. (When I return in my next birth, please give me love, mummy. I desperately needed love),” he said on Saturday’s livestream.  “Let's go for the final drive,” Dobhal could be heard saying before speeding his SUV over 150 km per hour.  

The video shows him overtaking a bus and another vehicle from the left, before screaming “and it's goodbye”, turning the steering hard towards the right, and crashing into the divider. 

In his last video, titled “The last message”, Dobhal claimed his parents refused to let them live in their house. “I was made to fold my hands and beg, made to touch their feet. I was forced to apologise in front of all the relatives. My father and mother tortured me to the extent that they said, ‘We will neither stay happy ourselves nor let you stay happy’,” he said. He claimed Ritika, who he says was a fan, had also left him because of the harassment. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran War: Air India, AI Express to operate additional flights on March 8 for stranded nationals in Doha, Muscat, Dubai, others
US-Iran War: Air India, AI Express to operate additional flights on March 8
‘Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki’: Teary eyed YouTuber, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal livestreams car crash, hospitalised
YouTuber Anurag Dobhal livestreams car crash, hospitalised
Uttam Nagar Holi Murder: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders strict action in brutal killing of 26-year-old man, says, 'Zero tolerance policy'
Uttam Nagar Holi Murder: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders strict action
India to drop Abhishek Sharma in T20 WC 2026 final against New Zealand? Sunil Gavaskar says, 'hasn't learned from his dismissals'
India to drop Abhishek Sharma in T20 WC 2026 final against New Zealand?
US-Israel-Iran Conflict: Pakistan driver killed in Dubai’s Al Basha after debris from an aerial interception fell onto his vehicle
US-Israel-Iran Conflict: Pakistan driver killed in Dubai’s Al Basha
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308; Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Roshni Nadar Malhotra top list; Know their net worth
Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308
From Axar Patel to Mitchell Santner: Key bowlers to watch in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final
From Axar Patel to Mitchell Santner: Key bowlers to watch in IND vs NZ T20 World
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement