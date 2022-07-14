‘Bahut jagah hai’: Google India’s latest post on too many tabs cracks up netizens

Twitter(GoogleIndia)

Whether you work from home or from office, one thing that is a constant for almost every working professional is flooded Google tabs. Many people work with so many tabs open on their Google that their system ends up hanging or slowing down. Tech giant Google has now come up with a hilarious video to address this concern.

Google has recently shared a video on its Instagram account using a funny sound. The audio track is from a viral clip of two old men bickering for space. The hilarious video shows two Google tabs which read, ‘Nahi jagah hai’ and ‘Bahut jagah hai’.

The tech giant shared the Instagram post with the caption, “Which team are you on?”

The company further took to the comments section to speak about the web browser feature. It said, “We wanna be in “team nahi jagah hai” but we know about the tab grouping feature”.

Google’s India’s take on tab grouping is inspired from a former video wherein two old men are seen fighting for space on a seat. While sitting by the aisle, an old man says, “Bahut jagah hai (There's enough space), while his co-passenger says, “Nahi jagah hai (There's no space).”

Mumbai Police has also joined the comic banter by resharing the video along with an important traffic advisory. As always, the state police have added a humorous angle to its advisory information as well. The police department shared the video with the caption, “There's “no space” for a third person on a two-wheeler.”

Food delivery app, Swiggy has also used the audio track to say that there is always space for more on one’s plate.