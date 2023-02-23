'Bahubali 2.0': Woman carries huge python all by herself, viral video stuns netizens

screengrab

New Delhi: If reptiles frighten you, this video is not for you. A woman can be seen carrying a large python on her shoulders in a recent video that has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on Instagram by @thereptilezoo and has received over 2.3 million views online.

The zookeeper in the shocking video carries the python on her shoulder as if it were her daily routine. We are convinced that after watching the video, your jaw might very well drop."One beautiful reticulated python and did I leave out one heavy snake morph is a sunfire golden child" reads the video caption.

The short segment piqued the interest of the internet, who expressed their opinions in the comments section. Some viewers were taken aback by the video. Many people reacted by expressing their fear.

Take a look at the comments below:

“A thing of beauty? Yeah well... Not when it's squeezing the life outta ya! ,” posted an individual. “That is one giant danger noodle,” added another with two neutral face emoticons. “‘I would love to pet one but maybe not handle one like that,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Now throw it in the dustbin.” “Me coming back from grandma's house after a month,” joked a fourth.