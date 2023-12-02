Bagheera in real life: Black panther spotted in Odisha, viral pics captivate social media

Recent images of a black panther spotted in Odisha have taken social media by storm, thanks to Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan.

The recent sighting of a black panther in Odisha has sent waves of excitement across social media platforms. The striking images, shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, have captivated audiences, drawing comparisons between the majestic creature and Bagheera, the iconic character from Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book.

Bagheera, straight from Jungle Books. These pics of Black Panther (melanistic leopards) recently captured from Odisha. What a beautiful animal. So where else can you find black panthers in #India? pic.twitter.com/pMTzr7VjWW — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 30, 2023

The mesmerizing pictures showcase the melanistic leopard, commonly known as a black panther, exuding a regal aura in its natural habitat. Kaswan, renowned for his dedication to wildlife conservation, expressed admiration for the stunning animal, prompting users to engage with a question about the prevalence of black panthers in India.

The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 130,000 views and eliciting a plethora of reactions from enthralled users. Many took to the comments section to share their insights into the whereabouts of black panthers in India.

One user replied, "The Western Ghats, Nagarhole National Park in Karnataka, and the forests of Kabini," offering correct locations where these elusive creatures can be found. Another chimed in with, "Looks so beautiful," expressing sheer awe at the captivating sight. Meanwhile, a third user contributed, "Pench National Park. A forest that inspired Bagheera and The Jungle Book," showcasing the widespread influence of this stunning wildlife.

The collective response underscores the fascination and appreciation for these incredible images of the black panther.