'Bag for all my cash': Microscopic Louis Vuitton bag triggers laugh riot on Instagram

Picture: @MSCHF/instagram

With its unique launches, the world of luxury fashion is no stranger to grabbing internet attention. The US artist collective MSCHF, known for its eccentric auctions, has created yet another unusual item. A bag that is being auctioned off by MSCHF is so tiny that it can fit through a needle's eye.

A microscopic Louis Vuitton bag that is astonishingly smaller than a grain of salt has recently captured the attention of all netizens. The bag has pockets that can be seen only through a microscope. A microscope also comes with the bag. The bag is a copy of Louis Vuitton's on the bag.

Taking to the Instagram page, the MSCHF shared a picture with a "There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization." As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller, its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier."

"Finally a bag that fits all this cash" a user commented. Another one said, "I’m gonna steal it and eat it so no one can have it".