Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Bag for all my cash': Microscopic Louis Vuitton bag triggers laugh riot on Instagram

The microscopic Louis Vuitton bag has pockets that are no larger than a speck of dust.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

'Bag for all my cash': Microscopic Louis Vuitton bag triggers laugh riot on Instagram
Picture: @MSCHF/instagram

With its unique launches, the world of luxury fashion is no stranger to grabbing internet attention. The US artist collective MSCHF, known for its eccentric auctions, has created yet another unusual item. A bag that is being auctioned off by MSCHF is so tiny that it can fit through a needle's eye.

A microscopic Louis Vuitton bag that is astonishingly smaller than a grain of salt has recently captured the attention of all netizens. The bag has pockets that can be seen only through a microscope.  A microscope also comes with the bag. The bag is a copy of Louis Vuitton's on the bag. 

Taking to the Instagram page, the MSCHF shared a picture with a "There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization." As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller, its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier."

"There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturisation." As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller, its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier."

The post has become very popular on social media platforms, and gaining likes and interesting comments from users.  

"Finally a bag that fits all this cash" a user commented. Another one said, "I’m gonna steal it and eat it so no one can have it". 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'
In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses
Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'
In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Asia Cup 2023: Hybrid model gets go-ahead, this edition to be played in Pakistan, Sri Lanka
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.