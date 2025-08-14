Twitter
'Bad Roads + Overloaded E-rickshaws = a Deadly Combo...': Viral accident video shows electric tuk-tuk carrying passengers overturning on busy street—WATCH

E-rickshaws are commonly observed transporting more people than they are supposed to, which leads to an unsafe and unstable situation.

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 03:58 PM IST

'Bad Roads + Overloaded E-rickshaws = a Deadly Combo...': Viral accident video shows electric tuk-tuk carrying passengers overturning on busy street—WATCH

    Viral: E-rickshaws that are overloaded pose a serious risk to public safety, especially in crowded and congested areas where they are a common mode of transportation. These vehicles usually carry more passengers than they can hold, which contributes to traffic bottlenecks and collisions. A video of an electric tuk-tuk carrying passengers in Nayagaon, Punjab, overturning on a busy road has gone viral, raising serious safety concerns.

    E-rickshaws are commonly observed transporting more people than they are supposed to, which leads to an unsafe and unstable situation. Drivers frequently disobey traffic laws and safety standards, which results in collisions and injuries. But in this instance, the driver was not as at fault as the poor roads. An e-rickshaw carrying passengers tries to turn left but loses balance after hitting a deep pothole and overturns instantly, according to a video posted by an X (formerly Twitter) user. Those nearby take immediate action to rescue everyone.

    Watch the video here

     

     

    Although e-rickshaws offer essential last-mile connectivity, the advantages are outweighed by their risky operations. Passengers are put in even greater danger because many e-rickshaws lack basic safety features like seatbelts or reinforced structures. Campaigns to raise public awareness of the risks of overloading and careless driving are necessary in such circumstances. Dedicated lanes and parking areas for e-rickshaws can help them move more efficiently and ease traffic in order to prevent such accidents. Manufacturers should focus on developing e-rickshaws with enhanced safety features and more robust construction.

