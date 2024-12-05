Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani were seen on a casual lunch date with their daughter Veda, gaining praise for their simplicity and humility.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani were recently seen enjoying a family lunch outing with their daughter, Veda Ambani. A video capturing this rare moment was shared on Instagram by a fan who also interacted with the couple. The fan praised Shloka and Akash for being humble and down-to-earth, leaving a heartfelt note describing the experience as unforgettable.

The Instagram post by the page "Mamalife" showered accolades on the couple for their grace and humility, calling them exemplary individuals. The caption humorously highlighted a relatable parenting moment, noting that all babies, like little Veda, seem to prefer their mother’s arms over anything else.

Shloka and Akash’s effortlessly chic outfits

For the casual lunch outing, Shloka Mehta embraced simplicity with a white T-shirt paired with a breezy, blue-and-white floral midi skirt. Her outfit was styled with thoughtful accessories, including a printed shoulder bag, navy blue Hermes flats, a stack of beaded bracelets, and a chic watch. Her loose hair with soft waves and minimal makeup added to her effortlessly elegant look.

Akash Ambani complemented Shloka’s casual vibe by sporting a white floral-printed shirt and grey linen pants, paired with stylish loafers. The coordinated yet relaxed attire reflected their easygoing style for a family outing.

Their journey and family life

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, childhood friends, tied the knot in March 2019 in a grand celebration attended by celebrities and dignitaries. Since then, they have welcomed two children, Prithvi and Veda. Despite their high-profile status, the couple is often appreciated for staying grounded and maintaining a warm rapport with people they meet.

This glimpse into their family life shows not only their parenting moments but also their shared commitment to embracing simplicity and humility amidst their luxurious lifestyle.

