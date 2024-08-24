'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

A video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shows a newborn elephant attempting its first steps, charming wildlife enthusiasts on social media.

In a heartwarming moment for wildlife lovers, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared an enchanting video of a newborn elephant and its mother that has gone viral. The short, 12-second clip shows the baby elephant taking its wobbly first steps, attempting to follow its mother. The tender bond between the two is beautifully captured as the little one tries to find its footing in the world.

Just born and started walking. Not able to walk properly though, but one day he will walk and earth will shake. pic.twitter.com/3E7rvHnc07 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 22, 2024

Kaswan shared the video with a touching caption: “Just born and started walking. Not able to walk properly though, but one day he will walk and earth will shake.” The emotional post resonated with social media users, who flocked to the comments section to express their admiration and gratitude.

“This is the most beautiful video I’ve seen in a long time,” one viewer remarked, while others chimed in with comments calling the scene “adorable” and “wholesome.”

Some users also expressed concern for the mother elephant, marveling at her resilience. “What about the mother? She has just delivered and started walking. That is the beauty of the animal world, where humans need rest and special care post-delivery, but animals have to fend for themselves,” one person observed.

Others reflected on the differences between humans and wildlife, with one comment noting, “I think we are the only animals who take so long after birth to even try taking the first steps.”

The video’s charm was summed up by many simply declaring, “This is so cute!”—a sentiment that perfectly captures the joy it brought to viewers.