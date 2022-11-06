Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Baby rhino imitates goat, viral video will make you go aww

A video of a baby rhino imitating a goat in an adorable viral video has gone crazy viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

Baby rhino imitates goat, viral video will make you go aww
Screengrab

New Delhi: A video of a baby rhino imitating a goat in an adorable viral video has gone crazy viral on social media, proving that friendship knows no species, creed, or language barriers. The short segment was shared by a Twitter account named Fascinating and it has amassed 2.3 million views till now. 

In the fourteen-second video, a goat can be seen hopping in front of a baby rhino. After seeing the goat hop, the little rhino starts imitating it. We are sure this  wholesome moment between a baby rhino and a goat will leave you saying aww - and that too repeatedly. "A baby rhino imitates his goat friend." reads the video caption.'

READ: Woman kisses tiger cubs, viral video delights netizens

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 2.3 million views and accumulated tons of adorable comments. " Haha... that's cute... The most sincere form of flattery is imitation." one user wrote. "I wonder if the goat appreciates it (sic)," another person commented. "Haha, that's adorable." said the third user. "Don't ignore me, I'm a bunny just like you," another comment read. In the comments section, some netizens also shared cute animal videos.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
Sara Ali Khan looks exquisite in bold golden dress, fans say 'you've raised the temperature'
Final over thrillers to epic comebacks- ICC names top 5 best matches of T20 World Cup so far
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.