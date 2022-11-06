Baby rhino imitates goat, viral video will make you go aww

Screengrab

New Delhi: A video of a baby rhino imitating a goat in an adorable viral video has gone crazy viral on social media, proving that friendship knows no species, creed, or language barriers. The short segment was shared by a Twitter account named Fascinating and it has amassed 2.3 million views till now.

A baby rhino imitates his goat friend.pic.twitter.com/IpzEKlcga1 — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 4, 2022

In the fourteen-second video, a goat can be seen hopping in front of a baby rhino. After seeing the goat hop, the little rhino starts imitating it. We are sure this wholesome moment between a baby rhino and a goat will leave you saying aww - and that too repeatedly. "A baby rhino imitates his goat friend." reads the video caption.'

READ: Woman kisses tiger cubs, viral video delights netizens

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 2.3 million views and accumulated tons of adorable comments. " Haha... that's cute... The most sincere form of flattery is imitation." one user wrote. "I wonder if the goat appreciates it (sic)," another person commented. "Haha, that's adorable." said the third user. "Don't ignore me, I'm a bunny just like you," another comment read. In the comments section, some netizens also shared cute animal videos.