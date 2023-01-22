Baby polar bear cuddles with mother, viral video sends internet into a meltdown

screengrab

New Delhi: What could be better than a mother's close embrace? Is there anything else you need? It could be either the worst or the best day of your life. A hug from your mother completes the celebrations and can make you feel better if your emotions run wild. One such video has recently surfaced on social media and will undoubtedly delight you. The video shows a baby polar bear cuddling with his mother. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named @buitengebieden and has received over 1 million views.

The video is simple and clear, with the baby polar bear cuddling her mother in the snow. However, it is the touching bond of love between a mother and her child depicted in the video that has won people over. "Mommy and her baby..," the video caption reads.

Since being shared on January 22, the video has received over 1m views, and the number is still growing. It has also garnered over 98,0000 likes. The video has gone viral, and people have taken to the comments section to share their heartwarming reactions.

"So mother loves carrying her baby hold on her head on back and so cutest baby is adorable with her baby," said one Twitter user. "You know it's the purest love on the planet when you look into your mother's eyes.", said another. "How sweet!" exclaimed a third. "I really enjoyed it," said a fourth. Many people used the phrase "heartwarming" to describe how they felt.