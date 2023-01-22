Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Baby polar bear cuddles with mother, viral video sends internet into a meltdown

The video shows a baby polar bear cuddling with his mother.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

Baby polar bear cuddles with mother, viral video sends internet into a meltdown
screengrab

New Delhi: What could be better than a mother's close embrace? Is there anything else you need? It could be either the worst or the best day of your life. A hug from your mother completes the celebrations and can make you feel better if your emotions run wild. One such video has recently surfaced on social media and will undoubtedly delight you. The video shows a baby polar bear cuddling with his mother. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named @buitengebieden and has received over 1 million views.

The video is simple and clear, with the baby polar bear cuddling her mother in the snow. However, it is the touching bond of love between a mother and her child depicted in the video that has won people over. "Mommy and her baby..," the video caption reads.

Since being shared on January 22, the video has received over 1m views, and the number is still growing. It has also garnered over 98,0000 likes. The video has gone viral, and people have taken to the comments section to share their heartwarming reactions.

"So mother loves carrying her baby hold on her head on back and so cutest baby is adorable with her baby," said one Twitter user.  "You know it's the purest love on the planet when you look into your mother's eyes.", said another. "How sweet!" exclaimed a third. "I really enjoyed it," said a fourth. Many people used the phrase "heartwarming" to describe how they felt.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez attend trailer launch in sparkling red outfits
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
Diabetes diet: 5 healthy carbs for people with Type 2 diabetes
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 582 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.