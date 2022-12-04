Search icon
Baby monkey plays with tiger cub in adorable viral video, netizens say 'badda hone do isse fir khelna'

Well, a cute video of a baby monkey cuddling with a tiger cub has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 03:45 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Have you had a long day at work and are now scrolling through social media to watch a cute animal video? We have just the perfect clip to cure your boredom and put a smile on your face. Well, a cute video of a baby monkey cuddling with a tiger cub has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on Instagram by user named @tigers_videos and has amassed 2,300 likes till now. 

The viral video captures some adorable interactions between the baby monkey and cub. The cub can be seen cuddling up to and playing with its monkey friend. And netizens couldn't get over the special bond that the baby monkey and its friend cub share. Tigers are known for their ferocity, but this video will melt your heart. "Two babies ", reads the video caption. 

Since being shared on November 17, the video has raked up more than 25,000 views. The comments section is replete with heart and love-struck emojis. "This is just the absolute greatest thing ever, so cute ever" posted an individual. Another shared, "I can't even handle this! I felt that warmth in my heart..!" "This is so so adorable.. I mean wow," pointed out a third. "Wish I was there, and can watch it with my eyes" expressed a fourth with a heart emoticon.

 

