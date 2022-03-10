Baby elephant tries to scare tourists on safari, video goes viral- WATCH

Hundreds of videos go viral every day and we love watching them. Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we get emotional too. Meanwhile, there are some videos that make us go ‘awww’ and one such video is doing rounds on social media.

In a new viral video, a very cute elephant can be seen trying to scare some tourists who are exploring the place on safari. The baby elephant looks damn cute, it seems he is learning how to scare others. This video is sure to melt your heart. He looks adorable when he prepares himself for the charge. The video was uploaded by a page named best-animals-planet on February 28.

Watch video here:

Meanwhile, another video of a cobra fighting with rattlesnake have gone viral. In the clip, a rattlesnake can be seen in a forest. Everything seems normal, however, the situation gets changed as soon as the rattlesnake arrives.

Cobra immediately gets into a fight as soon as he saw another snake arriving. Within a few seconds, he attacked the rattlesnake. Cobra caught the rattlesnake in his mouth, while the latter tried hard to fight. However, the rattlesnake failed and the cobra swallowed it alive.

There is no confirmation on when and where the video was captured. The video is available on YouTube on the National Geographic channel. It was uploaded about seven years ago.

Several social media users have commented on the video. One of them wrote, “The image of the cobra in attack-pose is fascinatingly threatening and powerful. No wonder the sarcophagus was modeled after its head. Gotta respect 'em...” The second one mentioned, “though I was already affraid of snakes this makes me a 100 times more scared to cross paths with a cobra.” The third one commented, “What a beautiful cobra. I feel sorry for the rat snake, though. I love snakes.”