Baby elephant stuck in pit gets rescued by mama in this adorable viral video

The video shows a newborn elephant attempting to escape a mud pit but being stuck. As it struggled to get out of the pit, it received assistance from other female elephants in the herd so that it could join them on their trek ahead.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Big, wild animals are frequently portrayed as angry and violent, although this is not always the case. They have proven to be the most helpful and caring at times, exactly like people. A lovely video of a young elephant bonding with its herd's mother elephants has gone popular on social media and is the prettiest thing you will see today.

The video posted by Gabriele Corno on Twitter is getting much attention on social media. Netizens are discussing the innate feelings of love and care that wild animals have.

"Elephant family helps their little one out of the quagmire ( wait for it )" reads the video caption.

In response to the video, one user said, "I express my gratitude to all of them, the mothers, fathers, and entire members of that family." "Elephants are indeed a close knit group, and the group protects the very young members," said another.

Another user said, "Great bond among them." According to another user, "maternal instincts are overwhelming."

 

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
