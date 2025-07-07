Baby elephant rushes to humans for help after getting separated from mother, what happened next will melt your heart, watch

A forest officials at Kaziranga National Park helped a lost baby elephant find its mother.

In a heartwarming act of kindness, forest officials at Kaziranga National Park in Assam reunited a lost baby elephant with its mother, which garnered widespread attention on social media. A video, shared by Retd. IFS officer Susanta Nanda, captures a baby elephant running towards a forest official's vehicle on a narrow road within Kaziranga's vibrant green landscape.

How forest officer helped baby elephant?

The distressed elephant calf frantically circles the vehicle after being separated from its herd, sniffing the air and pacing in search of its mother. Recognising the calf's solitude, forest staff swiftly intervened to reunite the baby with its mother.

After guiding the calf close to its mother's location, an official gently rubs the mother elephant’s dung onto the calf’s trunk and legs to mask the human scent. This ensures the mother would recognize and accept her calf without hesitation. Before departing, the calf softly trumpets, as if expressing gratitude, and begins walking towards the jungle.

The baby elephant is reunited with its mother, walking happily alongside her. The caption explained that the calf had been separated from its mother at Kaziranga but was later reunited. The forest officials applied the mother’s dung to the calf to conceal the human scent, resulting in a happy reunion.

Heartmelting gesture by forest officer

