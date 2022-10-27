Baby elephant learning to walk gets support from mama in THIS adorable viral video

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: A heartwarming video shared on Twitter is bringing smiles to people's faces and may leave you feeling the same way. The clip, which is ideal for a TGIF mood-setting video, shows a mother elephant teaching a baby jumbo how to walk. The clip was shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter and has gone viral with over 1 million views.

In the adorable clip, a baby jumbo can be seen attempting to walk. However, it failed on the first attempt. The mother of the jumbo soon arrived and supported it with her trunk. The baby learned to stand and eventually walk alongside its mother. "Baby elephant" reads the video caption.

The clip was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, the short segment has gathered close to 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens were delighted to watch the heartwarming clip. “Really, we think they r tiny & u want to take one home to hug...the reality is different. Special video for sure” posted a user. “How pure and tiny :’)) it really makes me so happy seeing baby animals. I mean animals are already pure in all sizes and ages but tinies are pure than the purest” expressed another. “Of course so cute!!!,” shared a third. “Such beautiful tiny jumbo.. i really love these creatures,” wrote a fourth.