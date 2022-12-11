Baby elephant kisses its keeper in viral video, netizens reach for tissues

Screengrab

New Delhi: Videos showcasing cute antics of baby elephants are always a hit on the internet because they appeal to people of all ages. These videos, whether through their adorable antics or their free-spiritedness, provide us with much-needed relief from the stresses of everyday life. One such video, which depicts a beautiful bond between an elephant baby and its keeper, has recently gone viral. There's a big chance the video will make you smile from ear to ear as well. The clip is shared on Twitter by handle named @buitengebieden and it has amassed over 511,000 views till now.

In the now-viral video, a baby jumbo can be seen cuddling and comforting its keeper. The baby jumbo plants countless kisses on the keeper's cheeks. How adorable! isn't it? The comfort on the keeper’s face and the baby jumbo’s gestures make the video a delight to watch. "Baby elephant kisses" Buitengebieden captioned the clip on the micro-blogging site.

The video has been shared on December 10. Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 500k views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens flooded the comments section with adorable reactions and showered all their love for the baby jumbo. “Just a big baby who loves to play like all babies!! Elephants are so special!!,” expressed an Instagram user. “Elephants are my favorite creatures (besides my pug). Love this.!” posted another. “Can watch this video of baby elephant whole day, so so cute” commented a third. “This made me cry so so adorable, thanks for sharing!!,” wrote a fourth.

