Baby donkey plays around with mama in viral video, netizens call it 'cuteness overload'

The video, which was shared on Twitter by @GabrieleCorno, shows a baby donkey jumping around her mother.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Baby animal videos are a visual treat for the eyes. You're probably scrolling through your social media accounts after a long day, looking for a cute baby doggo or a kitten to brighten your day. So, the next time you're down, watch this video of a baby donkey playing with his mother. While this video will undoubtedly brighten your Thursday, remember to save or bookmark it for future dopamine hits.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by @GabrieleCorno, shows a baby donkey jumping around her mother. His energy and enthusiasm will compel you to watch the entire clip on repeat. "Baby Donkey is happy with his Mom," the video caption says.

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 685,000 views and numerous heartwarming reactions from netizens. The tiny animal's playful side delighted netizens. While some expressed their desire to snuggle the baby donkey, others showered their affection in the comments section with heart emoticons. "My heart, how sweet," one user wrote. "This made my day," another said. Others chimed in with the same endearing observation. "You can tell by how cute the video is," a third said.

