Baby chimpanzee hurls stones at visitors at zoo, gets 'dose' from mama instantly; viral video

The video, shot at a zoo, shows a baby chimp hurling stones at onlookers before being beaten up by an adult primate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

New Delhi: Animals' antics frequently astound us, particularly the younger ones who are more naughty. A video that has been making the rounds on the Internet is the most recent evidence of this. The video, shot at a zoo, shows a baby chimp hurling stones at onlookers before being beaten up by an adult primate. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) official, shared the video on Twitter and it so far has garnered more than 64,000  views.

Several chimps are seen resting atop a rock in the video, while visitors can be heard assembled around the enclosure. Then one of the younger chimps stands up and throws a stone at the people present. He then assumes the position to hurl another stone, not knowing what awaits him. As the visitors watch the primates intently, an adult chimp, most likely the notorious chimp's mother, appears stealthily with a stick in its hand and lashes the younger one. 

The video received over 64,000 views on the microblogging site and elicited a variety of reactions.

