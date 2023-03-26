Baby chimpanzee hurls stones at visitors at zoo, gets 'dose' from mama instantly; viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Animals' antics frequently astound us, particularly the younger ones who are more naughty. A video that has been making the rounds on the Internet is the most recent evidence of this. The video, shot at a zoo, shows a baby chimp hurling stones at onlookers before being beaten up by an adult primate. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) official, shared the video on Twitter and it so far has garnered more than 64,000 views.

Kid throwing stones at visitors taken to task…



They are just like us.

It’s the parents who teaches the real Manners! pic.twitter.com/AhJiOVcn5x — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 23, 2023

Several chimps are seen resting atop a rock in the video, while visitors can be heard assembled around the enclosure. Then one of the younger chimps stands up and throws a stone at the people present. He then assumes the position to hurl another stone, not knowing what awaits him. As the visitors watch the primates intently, an adult chimp, most likely the notorious chimp's mother, appears stealthily with a stick in its hand and lashes the younger one.

The video received over 64,000 views on the microblogging site and elicited a variety of reactions.

Reactions:

Discipline which some parents don’t enforce unlike primates March 24, 2023

Doesn’t happen when human kids do that to zoo animals. For that we have to keep guards. So way better than us — vinita_nigam (@vinita_nigam) March 24, 2023