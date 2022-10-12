Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Baby chimpanzee cuddles with tiger cubs, viral video makes netizens go aww

. A video involving an adorable cuddling session of a white tiger cub, tiger cub and baby chimpanzee is going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

Baby chimpanzee cuddles with tiger cubs, viral video makes netizens go aww
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If cute animal videos make you happy, you should definitely watch this. A video involving an adorable cuddling session of a white tiger cub, tiger cub and baby chimpanzee is going viral on social media for obvious reasons. Shared on Instagram by a user named @mokshabybee_tigers, the clip has left netizens gushing and will make you say aww repeatedly too.

Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Moksha Bybee (@mokshabybee_tigers)

In the now-viral video, the three cute baby animals can be seen cuddling with each other. Without a doubt, they can be seen having a wonderful time together.  Isnt it adorable! There is a good chance that this video will definitely gonna make you smile and you will be forced to watch it on a loop.

Since being shared on September 26, this video has received over 3m views on it so far. . The comments section is replete with heart and love-struck emojis.  While some declared how these cute baby animals made their day, others showered love for them. "This is the cutest video on the Internet," wrote an Instagram user. "How adorable! I'm literally crying ... this made my day," commented another.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Durga Puja 2022: Check out these 5 traditional, stylish Bengali sarees to wear during 5-days celebration
Skincare: get a healthy and glowing skin at home
From coconut water to lemon, aloe juice: A look at healthy morning drinks to kickstart your day
In Pics: NASA gets one step closer to the Moon with Artemis I mission, here's all you need to know
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: Ace cricketer's luxury car collection on his 29th birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook followers drop from 11.9 crore to 9,995; social media floats conspiracy theories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.