Baby chimpanzee cuddles with tiger cubs, viral video makes netizens go aww

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If cute animal videos make you happy, you should definitely watch this. A video involving an adorable cuddling session of a white tiger cub, tiger cub and baby chimpanzee is going viral on social media for obvious reasons. Shared on Instagram by a user named @mokshabybee_tigers, the clip has left netizens gushing and will make you say aww repeatedly too.

Take a look here:

In the now-viral video, the three cute baby animals can be seen cuddling with each other. Without a doubt, they can be seen having a wonderful time together. Isnt it adorable! There is a good chance that this video will definitely gonna make you smile and you will be forced to watch it on a loop.

Since being shared on September 26, this video has received over 3m views on it so far. . The comments section is replete with heart and love-struck emojis. While some declared how these cute baby animals made their day, others showered love for them. "This is the cutest video on the Internet," wrote an Instagram user. "How adorable! I'm literally crying ... this made my day," commented another.