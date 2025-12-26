Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2026: World war 3, aliens visiting Earth and more

India’s BIG statement on country’s ‘two biggest fugitives’ Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya’s viral video, says...
VIRAL
Baba Vanga made several ominous predictions for 2026, many of which portend death and destruction.
Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, also known as Baba Vanga, was a blind Bulgarian mystic who died in 1996 at the age of 85. Even after her death, people around the world remain fascinated by her prophecies. Dubbed the "Nostradamus of the Balkans," Baba Vanga claimed to have lost her sight at the age of twelve and subsequently gained the power of prophecy. Among her most prominent predictions are the 9/11 attacks and the floods that hit Britain in 2022.
These predictions are concerning because they appear to foresee global unrest that could affect the entire planet. Baba Vanga's prophecies continue to be a subject of interest and concern due to their perceived ability to predict such events.
She is also believed to have predicted earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and extreme weather events that have affected parts of the world. According to a report by LADbible, Vanga allegedly claimed that approximately 7-8 per cent of the Earth's landmass could be affected by such disasters.
One of Vanga's most dramatic predictions concerns a third world war, which she reportedly said could begin in 2026. She is believed to have warned of escalating global tensions, including a potential Chinese takeover of Taiwan, increasing hostilities, and a possible confrontation between Russia and the United States.
What did Baba Vanga predict about artificial intelligence in 2026? Vanga also predicted that artificial intelligence would make significant progress in 2026, eventually reaching a point where it could dominate humanity.
In another startling prediction, she claimed that humanity would make contact with aliens in November of next year, and described a massive spacecraft entering Earth's atmosphere.
Baba Vanga is believed to have warned that 2026 could be a year of a major leap forward in artificial intelligence, with AI progressing so rapidly that it could gain control over key aspects of human life, and potentially surpass human decision-making capabilities.
