Baba Vanga, who is known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, has been making news even years after her death. From predicting the 9/11 attacks, Princess Diana's death and the Chernobyl disaster, among several others, the Bulgarian mystic had predicted and warned about the dangers of devices like smartphones decades ago. As unreal as this may sound, her prophecy describes these devices as 'silent killers' and she had envisioned a future where people would become overly dependent on small electronic devices, leading to various health issues.

Baba Vanga had predicted that these devices would significantly affect human behaviour and mental health. What was initially designed to make life easier could now pose a substantial threat to human well-being. The mystic had warned about how technology could be linked to alarming health concerns, such as sleep disorders, eye problems, among others, that too affecting people of all age groups.

Who is Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga's full name was Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova and she was born on January 31, 1911, in Strumica, then part of the Ottoman Empire. She lost her eyesight at a young age to an accident, after which she reportedly developed extraordinary abilities, including a sixth sense to predict the future. She predicted several global events, some of which appeared to come true, such as the horrors of World War II, the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986.

Baba Vanga's predictions for 2025

Among her most discussed predictions is the claim that by 2043, Europe will come under Muslim rule. She also foresaw a major conflict in Europe starting in 2025, which she believed would mark the beginning of a series of catastrophic events ultimately leading to the end of the world in 5079.