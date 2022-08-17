Baba Vanga’s 2 out of 6 predictions for 2022 come true, know what mystic predicted for India

Blind mystic Baba Vanga (File photo)

Blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga, who is known to make next to accurate predictions about the future, has struck once again as two out of her six predictions for 2022 have “come true”, according to reports.

Baba Vanga had reportedly predicted many historic events much before they happened such as the 9/11 attacks and Brexit, and also made a list of six predictions for the year 2022, out of which 2 have already come true, as per media reports.

For years, the blind mystic has claimed that she has been given a rare gift from god just as she lost her vision when she was 12 years old during a massive storm. Though many of her predictions have come true in the past, several skeptics have claimed that these were all just coincidences.

Out of all the predictions she made for the year 2022, two have come true. The first prediction by Baba Vanga for 2022 that came true is that Australia will be hit with "intense bouts of floods". Just as she predicted, heavy rainfall and storms in the country led to massive floods this year.

The second prediction by Baba Vanga for the year 2022 was that several countries will go through an acute water shortage. This year, drought was officially declared in several parts of the United Kingdom and several European cities. Portugal and Italy have been told to control their water usage due to acute shortages.

According to media reports, Baba Vanga has also predicted that a new virus will be detected in Russia’s Siberia and will eventually spread across the world, leading to millions of deaths. This prediction has given rise to the fears of another pandemic.

Meanwhile, Baba Vanga has also made some scary and concerning predictions for India this year. The blind mystic has predicted that there will be a global temperature drop this year, due to which swarms of locusts will attack India’s plants and crops, leading to an acute food shortage in the country.

READ | Dubai Crown prince goes unnoticed on London Tube, shares pictures on social media