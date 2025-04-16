Baba Vanga has been credited with foreseeing major events like the 9/11 attacks, Princess Diana's death, the Chernobyl disaster, 9/11 attacks, among others.

Renowned Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga, whose prophecies and premonitions have consistently attracted global attention, has claimed that by 2043, Muslim rule will prevail across 44 countries in Europe. What is interesting is that she did not mention any Asian countries in her forecasts regarding the spread of Islamic governance.

Among her most discussed predictions is the claim that by 2043, Europe will come under Muslim rule—a forecast that has sparked debate and controversy. She also foresaw a major conflict in Europe starting in 2025, which she believed would mark the beginning of a series of catastrophic events ultimately leading to the end of the world in 5079. However, there was no mention on India and Nepal in her prediction.

Baba Vanga has been credited with foreseeing major events like the 9/11 attacks, Princess Diana's death, and the Chernobyl disaster. Known as the "Nostradamus of the Balkans," her 2025 predictions include a devastating war that will decimate Europe. She also foresaw catastrophic natural disasters, such as earthquakes along the US West Coast and eruptions from dormant volcanoes. Other notable prophecies include warnings about the September 11 attacks, which she described as an assault by "steel birds," later interpreted as the World Trade Center attacks.

Baba Vanga, whose full name was Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, was born on January 31, 1911, in Strumica, then part of the Ottoman Empire. She lost her eyesight at a young age due to an accident, after which she reportedly developed extraordinary abilities, including clairvoyance. Her reputation grew as she made several predictions about global events, some of which appeared to come true, such as the horrors of World War II, the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, and the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986.