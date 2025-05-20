Baba Vanga, whose real name was Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, born in 1911, was a Bulgarian blind mystic. Many believed that she was able to see the future events.

Baba Vanga, whose real name was Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, born in 1911, was a Bulgarian blind mystic. Many believed that she was able to see the future events. She died in 1996, but made several predictions for the future. Over the years, many of her predictions have come true, including the 9/11 attacks and death of Princess Diana.

One of her predictions was that in 2025, there will be a 'shattering earthquake'. This came true, with a massive earthquake, on richter cale 7.1, striking Myanmar and Thailand, killing several people. From contacting aliens to a major war in Europe, Baba Vanga has made many prophecies.

She even predicted that the downfall of humanity will also begin in 2025. As we are almost halfway in the year 2025, let's take a look at her predictions.

Major war in Europe and global economic collapse in 2025

Baba Vanga has made a prophecy that a major war will break out in Europe, affecting lives across Europe. She also predicted an economic collapse. The recent trade war, recession, and inflation are proving to be the commencement of a sudden economic collapse.

Humanity's contact with aliens

According to beliefs, Baba Vanga lost her eyes at the age of 12, in a storm and was then gifted with the power to see the future. She had made several 'scary' prophecies around Humanity. She predicts that by 2025, telepathy will be the new common, which means humans will be able to contact directly from mind to mind.

Moreover, humans will begin to explore Venus as a potential energy resource in 2028. In 2130, humanity will establish contact with extraterrestrial life, to put simply, contact with aliens. Earth will engage in a war with a Martian civilization in 3005 and humans will be forced to leave Earth in 3797. Lastly, according to her, humanity will end in 5079. No one knows. that the similarities between her phophecies and real life events mean something or are just coincidences.