Former Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki's past predictions coming true has made her new tsunami warning go viral and spark fear online.

Some people around the world have become famous for predicting future events. From names like Nostradamus to Baba Vanga, their strange and sometimes accurate predictions have both amazed and scared people. Now, another name is making headlines online – but this time, it's not a mystic or a psychic. It’s a former manga artist from Japan named Ryo Tatsuki.

Who is Ryo Tatsuki?

Ryo Tatsuki used to draw manga (Japanese comics), but now she’s better known for her dream-based predictions. Since the 1980s, she says she has been seeing disasters in her dreams — things like earthquakes and other major events. She started writing these dreams down in a dream diary, and in 1999, she published a manga book called “The Future I Saw” based on those dreams.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), some of the events she dreamt about have actually come true. That’s why her latest warning is making many people anxious.

Past Predictions That Came True

In 1991, Ryo said she had a dream about Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of Queen. Months later, he sadly passed away from AIDS-related illness.

In 1995, she dreamt about a powerful earthquake in Kobe, Japan. Unfortunately, this disaster really happened and killed more than 6,000 people.

Her most famous prediction was in 2011, when she wrote that a terrible disaster would hit in March that year. It came true — the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami struck Japan, also causing the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Her Latest Warning

Now, Ryo Tatsuki says she had a new dream showing the sea “boiling” with bubbles south of Japan. She believes this could be a giant underwater volcanic explosion, leading to a massive tsunami — possibly even three times bigger than the 2011 tsunami.

She also saw a diamond-shaped danger zone connecting Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Northern Mariana Islands. In her vision, she saw two dragon-like shapes moving towards this area.

What Do Scientists Say?

While experts say there is no scientific proof that such a tsunami will happen soon, they agree that Japan is in a risky area. It sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where earthquakes and tsunamis are common.

Scientists are particularly watching the Nankai Trough, an underwater fault that could cause a tsunami more than 30 metres high — similar to Tatsuki’s prediction.