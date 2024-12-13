While her predictions may be controversial, they continue to spark interest and raise questions about the future

Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic, continues to captivate the world with her prophecies, even after her death in 1996. Known as the "Nostradamus of the Balkans," she claimed to have gained the gift of prophecy after losing her sight at the age of twelve. One of her most famous predictions was the September 11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York.

Baba Vanga's predictions for 2025 have sparked much debate, as they warn of catastrophic events. Among her most concerning forecasts is the destruction of Europe. She predicted a major war between the West and the East, starting in Syria, which could lead to a Third World War. Some experts believe that the ongoing conflicts in the region make this prophecy seem more believable.

Another chilling prediction was that humanity would make contact with extraterrestrial life. Baba Vanga suggested that this could lead to a global crisis or even an apocalypse. With rumors of the US government potentially releasing alien files in the future, many find this prediction unsettling.

Baba Vanga also foresaw advancements in science, including telepathy, which she believed could be achieved by 2025. This would allow direct communication between minds, revolutionising how humans interact. With technologies like Elon Musk’s brain chip pushing the boundaries of mind control, this prophecy may not be as far-fetched as it seems.

Additionally, Baba Vanga predicted major breakthroughs in fields like medicine and nanotechnology. However, she also warned about the dangers of misusing these innovations for destructive purposes. While her predictions may be controversial, they continue to spark interest and raise questions about the future.