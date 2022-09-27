Baba Vanga's mysterious prophecy of big crisis in India leaves people worried

Photo: Pixabay

Many Indians are concerned after a Bulgarian mystic lady, Baba Vanga predicts that the country will be hit by some serious crisis this year. According to Baba Vanga's prediction, India might face a famine-like situation this year.

So far, Baba Vanga's two predictions for 2022 have come true. According to the report, Baba Vanga had predicted the terror of locusts in India and said that it could lead to a situation of starvation.

Baba Vanga said that in the year 2022, there will be a fall in the temperature around the world, due to which the outbreak of locusts will increase. This swarm of locusts will attack India and destroy the crops. This will lead to famine conditions in the country and may lead to severe starvation.

Baba Vanga has made 6 predictions for 2022, in which, apart from the arrival of a new deadly virus from Siberia, she also predicted alien attacks, locust invasions, floods in some countries and drought in some countries. And an increase in virtual reality was predicted.

Baba Vanga had predicted floods in some Asian countries, which have come true. Flooding has increased the problem in Australia, while the situation is getting worse due to the floods in Pakistan. Apart from this, Baba Vanga's prediction of water scarcity in many cities has also come true. Apart from Portugal, many cities in Italy have been suffering from the problem of drought this year.

