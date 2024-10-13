Just two days before his death, Siddique shared a heartfelt Instagram post honouring industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on 9 October

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The NCP leader was attacked near his son’s office in Kher Nagar around 9:30 PM. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two of the attackers have been arrested—one from Uttar Pradesh and another from Haryana—while the third remains at large. Mumbai police are actively searching for the missing suspect. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed the arrests and said the police are working hard to capture the third assailant.

Just two days before his death, Siddique shared a heartfelt Instagram post honouring industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on 9 October. In his post, he called Tata's passing “the end of an era,” reflecting his admiration for the late business icon.

Baba Siddique was a respected figure in Mumbai politics, having served as an MLA from Bandra West for three terms. He was also a former minister of state and held key roles in departments like food and civil supplies, labour, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Siddique began his political career with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and rose to prominence over the years.

The police investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected soon.