'Baba Kaal Bhairav' aka 'Kotwal of Kashi' appears in police uniform, devotees react

For the very first time in Varanasi, Baba Kaal Bhairav, also known as the Kotwal of Kashi, was dressed in a police uniform. He wore a police cap on his head, a badge on his chest, a silver stick in his left hand, and a register in his right hand.

As soon as this news circulated, a huge crowd of devotees gathered in the temple. According to the devotees, if Baba is sitting with the register and pen, then everyone’s complaint will be heard. He will also take care of the pandemic crisis.

Mahant Anil Dubey from Baba Kaal Bhairav ​​Temple said that for the first time anything like this happened as Baba has been dressed in a police uniform. “Special worship has been done to protect the people of the country from coronavirus infection. Baba has been requested to have mercy on everyone...May there be happiness and prosperity in the state and the country. May people stay healthy and no one should face any kind of problem," he said.

According to Devotees, Kaal Bhairav ​​has many forms, therefore, in this new avatar (of a policeman), he will punish all those who do wrong. A devotee Premkant Tiwari said that Baba Kaal Bhairav ​​is the Kotwal of Kashi and now that he has also put on the uniform, he will strictly deal with the wrongdoers.

This picture has been doing rounds on social media, people are also sharing photos and videos in various WhatsApp groups.