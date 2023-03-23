Search icon
'Baapre': Viral pics of newly discovered giant trapdoor spider terrifies netizens

Now Queensland Museum recently found a rare and massive trapdoor spider in central Queensland's Bringalow Belt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

New Delhi: Let's be honest: not everyone loves insects. They are not the most visually appealing animals on the planet.

Arachnophobia is a dread of spiders that is excessive or irrational. It is typically treated with exposure therapy, in which a person is shown pictures and videos of spiders or other arachnids such as scorpions. However, not all arachnophobes are amenable to such therapies. A single bite from some spiders can be fatal to small animals and people. That is why spiders are a prime illustration of insectivorous predators.

Now Queensland Museum recently found a rare and massive trapdoor spider in central Queensland's Bringalow Belt. According to an ABC News story, the eight-legged creature lives in woodland habitats in Central Queensland.

The species was given the name 'Euoplos Dignitas,' which translates to dignity or grandeur. The moniker appears to be a nod to the Queensland Museum's Project DIG.

Queensland Museum ook to their official Facebook page and shared the pictures of massive spider. They wrote, "Our scientists have described a rare and giant species of trapdoor spider only found in the Brigalow Belt, Central Queensland. Euoplos dignitas lives in open woodland habitats building its burrows in black soil. Unfortunately, much of its habitat has been lost due to land clearing, making it likely to be an endangered species."

The post has gone crazy viral with tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop exclaiming at how scary the spider looked. 

One person in the comments said, "Scary." A second person added, "Oh my gosh." "This look so scary" added a third person.

 

 

 

