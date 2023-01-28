'Baal baal bach gaya': Video of man's close encounter with shark goes VIRAL

screengrab

New Delhi: Coming into close contact with one of the deadliest creatures in the ocean elevates the risk considerably. You may be wondering why we are talking like this all of sudden. Well, an old clip has resurfaced on the internet that shows a man's close encounter with a shark. The shocking video was shared by Twitter user Oddly Terrifying and it has garnered views. Watch the clip here:

Scary encounter between a diver and shark in bad visibility conditions pic.twitter.com/cTWGgCjiql — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 26, 2023

The video showed that visibility was already poor to begin with. A shark appears out of nowhere behind the diver. The aquatic creature brushes up against the diver's head before vanishing from view.

"Scary encounter between a diver and shark in bad visibility conditions." Oddly Terrifying wrote in the caption of their post.

The jaw-dropping video went crazy crazy viral on social media as it garnered more than 2.6 million views. Users on social media commented on how terrifying the situation appeared. Many people stated that they would not have been able to remain calm in such an intense situation. Others claimed that because the diver was in their territory to begin with, he was bound to encounter aquatic creatures.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

One person in the Twitter comments section said, "Woulda been a real scary situation for that shark if I knew how to swim and it pulled up on me like that." A second person added, I'm not afraid of sharks But I'd never go in the water again" "Tht would've been my first and last time going in d sea after seeing tht," said a third.