Viral

VIRAL

Ayodhya Ram Mandir aarti, darshan NEW timings announced, check updated schedule here

Ayodhya Ram Mandir announces new winter timings for darshan and Mangla, Shringar, Bhog, and Shayan Aarti for devotees.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 02:38 PM IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir aarti, darshan NEW timings announced, check updated schedule here
With winter approaching, the Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has revised the timings for darshan and aarti at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The updated schedule, effective from Thursday, October 23, has shifted all major rituals by half an hour to accommodate devotees comfortably.

According to officials, the temple will now open for darshan at 7 am, allowing devotees to have a glimpse of Ram Lalla until 9 pm.

Anil Mishra, a trustee of the Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, explained, 'From today onwards, devotees can visit Ram Lalla starting at 7 am. Darshan and worship will continue till 9 pm. The temple will close for an hour during Bhog Aarti and other offerings in the afternoon.'

ALSO READ: Construction of grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to cost over Rs 1800 crore, reveals Janmabhoomi Trust

Here’s a detailed look at the updated schedule for the temple:

Mangla Aarti: Previously, at 4 am, the first aarti of the day will now start at 4:30 am.

Shringar Aarti: Adjusted to 6:30 am.

Darshan for devotees: Will commence at 7 am instead of the earlier 6:30 am.

Bhog Aarti: Takes place at 12 pm, after which darshan will pause for one hour and resume at 1 pm.

Temple closing: Darshan will continue until 9 pm, and the final Shayan Aarti for Ram Lalla will be at 9:30 pm.

The revised timings aim to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for devotees visiting the temple during the winter months. The Trust has emphasised that all visitors should follow the schedule strictly and maintain decorum during darshan and aarti.

ALSO READ: With over 2600000 diyas, Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2025 sets two Guinness World Records; Check details

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
