Ayodhya-Prayagraj expressway to slash travel time to 2.5 hours: Check estimated completion, cost and more

Ayodhya-Prayagraj expressway to slash travel time to 2.5 hours: Check estimated completion, cost and more

Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's dazzling diamond accessories steal the show at Ganeshotsav

Jigra teaser: Alia Bhatt turns Angry Young Woman to break brother Vedang Raina from prison, relentless action wows fans

Marksheet of IAS Sonal Goel goes viral on social media, check her UPSC exam scores in different subjects

Ayodhya-Prayagraj expressway to slash travel time to 2.5 hours: Check estimated completion, cost and more

The journey will be faster and more convenient, as a new expressway will be built between the two important religious cities

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

Ayodhya-Prayagraj expressway to slash travel time to 2.5 hours: Check estimated completion, cost and more
Pilgrims travelling between Ayodhya and Prayagraj will soon be able to enjoy their journey. The journey will be faster and more convenient, as a new expressway will be built between the two important religious cities. The Ayodhya-Prayagraj Expressway will be constructed next to the existing highway. Once completed, the travel time between Ayodhya and Prayagraj by car will be reduced to just two and a half hours, compared to the current four hours.

The existing Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway has become overcrowded with traffic, causing delays, especially when passing through cities and villages in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur districts. To address this, plans to expand the highway have been dropped in favour of building a brand-new expressway.

The expressway will start near Bharat Kund in Ayodhya and end at a village in Pratapgarh. 

According to reports, the project is expected to cost around Rs 5,000 crores and will be 38 metres wide. Construction will happen in two phases, with a total length of 90 kilometres. 

The expressway is expected to be completed in three years.

There will be multiple bridges and flyovers, including a six-lane flyover crossing the Purvanchal Expressway. However, slow-moving vehicles like bikes, three-wheelers, and tractors will not be allowed on the new expressway.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
