While you're crooning 'Ae Watan' to hail the Indian armed forces' successful 'Operation Sindoor', there is a couple in Ayodhya who decided to name their son 'Sindoor' to honour the country's response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which had claimed 26 innocent lives.

In the early hours of May 7, when the entire country was sleeping, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' to avenge the Pahalgam attack and successfully destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). More than 100 terrorists had been killed in one of the most significant military operations launched by the Indian armed forces till date.

Soni Kanojia from Palia Shahbadi village gave birth to her little one on May 7. Deeply moved by the Indian armed forces' retaliatory operation, Soni decided to name her son after 'Operation Sindoor'. Rahul Kanojia, Soni's husband, shared how the couple got inspired to name their son 'Sindoor'.

"I was moved by the courage shown by our forces during Operation Sindoor, which avenged the martyrdom of innocent civilians in Pahalgam. We decided to name our son Sindoor in honour of their sacrifice. I want him to grow up and serve the nation in uniform", Rahul said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

17 baby girls across Uttar Pradesh named 'Sindoor'

'Operation Sindoor' sparked a strong emotional response across the country. 17 baby girls born on May 10 and 11 across Uttar Pradesh were named 'Sindoor', reported HT.

The Pahalgam terror attack - one of the deadliest since the Pulwama massacre - had claimed 26 lives as terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. In reponse, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7.