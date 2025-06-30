The ISS is a joint venture by the USA, Japan, Russia, Canada, and Europe, symbolising decades of international cooperation in space. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s journey is not just a milestone for India, but a celebration of global progress in space exploration.

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla created history by setting foot on the International Space Station (ISS), becoming the first Indian to do so and only the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma. Shukla is part of NASA’s Axiom Mission 4, joined by three other astronauts, and will spend 14 days on the ISS conducting various scientific experiments. In a heartwarming touch, he also carried traditional Indian treats like gajar ka halwa (carrot pudding) and aamras (mango puree) with him.

A Global Collaboration in Space

The mission is a collaborative effort between NASA, ISRO, the European Space Agency and Axiom Space. However, what adds more significance to this achievement is the fact that the ISS itself is nearing the end of its life.

The ISS: A Space Marvel Nearing Retirement

Since its launch in 1998, the ISS has hosted astronauts and supported countless scientific explorations. It orbits in low Earth orbit and weighs a massive 430,000 kg. However, it is now scheduled to be retired by 2030.

NASA has confirmed that the station will be deorbited — a highly complex process — rather than simply being abandoned in space, which could endanger other satellites.

Deorbit Plan and SpaceX’s Role

To safely dismantle the ISS, NASA has partnered with SpaceX in a contract worth ₹7,000 crore ($1 billion approx.). SpaceX will develop a US Deorbit Vehicle, which will guide the ISS back to Earth. Letting the entire space station crash uncontrolled could pose serious risks, so NASA has selected the South Pacific Ocean, particularly the remote Point Nemo, as the crash site — a location already used to dispose of old satellites and space debris.

Phased Retirement Strategy

The ISS will be retired in three phases, during which equipment will either be relocated to Earth or other space laboratories. Once cleared, the station will be intentionally crashed into the ocean. This ensures a controlled and safe deorbit, minimizing any risk to populated areas.