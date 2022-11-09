Search icon
Aww! Viral video of toddler cuddling with cat is too cute to miss

The clip features a toddler cuddling with a kitten and it is too cute to miss.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: If you love watching cute animal videos, you must watch this. The clip features a toddler cuddling with a kitten and it is too cute to miss. The clip was shared by @itimaliasof on Twitter and it has over 1.3 million views. The wholesome video is a delight to watch, watch it here:

The video opens to show the kitten and the kid sleeping on a couch while cuddling with each other. The rest of the clip shows how the baby protectively keeps on hugging the cat. What makes the clip even more interesting to watch is the reaction of the sleepy cat. This short segment circulating all over internet is a mood and guaranteed to relax you for that perfect nap that’ll leave you refreshed for the evening. Despite its short length, you may find yourself watching the video repeatedly.

The internet is absolutely delighted after watching the video, which received thousands of likes and views within hours of its release.  Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the cuteness of baby and kitten."Awwww so cute," one user commented in the comments section. "How cute," said another.

READ: Viral video: Toddler roams with huge snake inside home, leaves family members terrified

