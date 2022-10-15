Aww! Cat hugs sleepy puppy in THIS adorable viral video

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The videos that show sweet interactions between cats and dogs are extremely fascinating to watch. These are the visuals that frequently lift people's mood and leave them smiling. There's a chance that this Twitter video will have the same effect on you. A dog and a cat hug each other in this video. The video shows a puppy and a kitty embracing each other. Along with collecting ‘awws’, the clip has received over 13 million views on the micro-blogging site.

The video opens up to show a sleeping puppy lying over a kitten. As the video progressed, it also showed the cat cuddling and hugging the sleepy tiny puppy. We are pretty sure that the super adorable bond between these two animals will leave many in awe. Yes, to sum it up in one word, we’d say - adorable.

The clip has been posted one day ago. Since being posted, it has collected more than 154k likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Without a doubt, netizens gushed over the video in the comments section of the post.

“How many people watching this right now, wishes for a hug like this,” wrote a user. “Sooooo precious love love !!!!!! Best video till date,” posted another. “OMG!!! How adorable and loving is that. I’ll adopt both thank you Love love love it,” commented a third. “Awwww It can't be more tender!,” shared a fourth. “I really loved the clip thanks for sharing,” expressed a fifth.

