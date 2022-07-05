Awaiting CBSE Class 10th, 12th term 2 results 2022, students spark hilarious memefest on Twitter

Photo - Twitter

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the results for the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th term 2 board exams 2022, which has left lakhs of students across the country anxious with anticipation for their scores.

Earlier, it was speculated that the CBSE 10th result 2022 for term 2 exams will be released on July 4, but the dates were later pushed. It is expected that the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results 2022 will be out on July 13 and July 15, respectively.

Though many are speculating that the results will be released either this week or next week, the board has not confirmed any dates yet. In the midst of this uncertainty, CBSE class 10th and 12th students did what they do best – spark a hilarious memefest on Twitter.

Cbse not declaring the results..

Meanwhile media reports very next hour...#CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/PXchT7Pa9A — Tanu (@tanii_30) July 5, 2022

Everyone is teasing CBSE 10th & 12th students.



Meanwhile Students:#CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/XQ63OUJluq — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) July 4, 2022

Class 11th Classes Has Been Started Please Give The Results , Now Our Time Is Wasting ... #CBSEResult #BestofEitherTermSubjectWise pic.twitter.com/HMYv3KHjHQ#CBSEResult — Mahadev Jamdhade (@JamdhadeMahadev) July 5, 2022

Cbse we are going to announce soon meanwhile students:-#CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/xjDfE3ELVv — aftab az (@aftab_az07) July 4, 2022

Students asking whether #CBSEResult will be declared today or not.

CBSE be like: pic.twitter.com/jNCkEqT4G8 — ManohaR Singh Gaherwar (@_manohar_singh_) July 4, 2022

While some students seemed to be happy that the CBSE results 2022 stand delayed, others were visibly annoyed with the board for delaying the result several times. Here are some of the funniest memes posted by students on CBSE results 2022.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results by July 13, 2022, and the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results by July 15, 2022, as per reports. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was earlier all set to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 (Term 2) on July 4, 2022, and July 10, 2022, respectively.

Students will be able to download the Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets from the official websites of the Board - www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.gov.in. Students will also be able to check their results on www.digilocker.gov.in or the DigiLocker app and UMANG app.

READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 tentative dates announced, steps to check scores on UMANG App, DigiLocker