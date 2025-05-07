Avneet Kaur made a 'special' appearance at the Wankhede stadium for a high stake clash of IPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans and the internet could not stop talking about it.

Avneet Kaur has made a 'special' appearance at the Wankhede stadium for a high stake clash of IPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. The Internet could not stop talking about it. Why? Well, Avneet Kaur has got lot of attention after a major controversy with Virat Kohli, where he 'accidentally' liked one of her picture. While many netizens assumed that she was their to support Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians, many linked to a possible romance with Gujarat Titans' Shubhman Gill.

Romance rumors with Shubman Gill

While the Virat Kohli controversy is fresh, Avneet Kaur has been linked with Shubman Gill quite a few times in the past. Her presence at the Gujarat Titans match further fueled to these speculations. Shubman Gill, a young and talented batsman has been in 'link-up' rumors with many actresses including Sara Tendulkar, Sara Ali Khan and now Avneet Kaur.

'Like' controversy with Virat Kohli

Avneet Kaur, a content creator, actor and dancer, has been spotted enjoying cricket matches many times. But this time, the timing of her appearance was interesting. It comes days after internet was quick to see a 'like' on her picture by cricket superstar Virat Kohli, and started trolling him.

To put an end to these rumors, Virat Kohli issued a clarification on his Instagram and said, "“I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

This clarification did not fit right with singer and Bigg Boss famed Rahul Vaidya, who mocked him and said, "Main kehna chahta hoon ki aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So, jo bhi ladki ho (I want to say that going forward, the algorithm might like many photos which I didn't do. So, the girls), please don't do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram's mistake, okay?"

Internet Reacts to Avneet Kaur

One X user wrote, “Didn’t react to the whole Virat Kohli like incident, and came to the stadium to support Rohit Sharma. You’ve truly earned our respect, Avneet Kaur.”

Another commented, “Avneet Kaur is a hardcore Rohit fan."

One fan was shocked to see her in stands and wrote, 'Avneet Kaur????' while sharing her picture from the match.