A recent wedding in Surat has captured the internet’s attention, not just for its lavishness but for the Bollywood-style performances that made it feel more like an awards night than a traditional celebration. The wedding of Khushi Vastarpara and Smit Babariya on November 17, 2024, featured a star-studded lineup, with Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, and Dia Mirza performing at the grand event.

Hosted by the family of Surat-based builder Jayantibhai Babariya of J Eklera Realty, the wedding was a visual feast, complete with a grand Baahubali-themed set, water fountains, and a stage worthy of a high-profile award function. Guests were treated to glimpses of the performances through the couple's official Instagram page and videos shared by attendees, which quickly went viral.

Ranveer Singh, known for his electrifying stage presence, was at the heart of the entertainment, not only performing his iconic dance moves but also getting family members to join him on stage. His energy brought an added level of excitement to the event, turning it into a lively celebration. Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, and Dia Mirza also wowed the audience with their performances, showcasing their signature Bollywood moves.

The extravagant nature of the event led many social media users to draw comparisons with Bollywood award functions, with one comment cheekily calling it an “average Bollywood award function.” Others humorously remarked about the star-studded performances, saying, "Surat ke businessmen ki shadi hai, 2 Gujarati made whole Bollywood dance one from Surat and one from Jamnagar." Another comment suggested the grandeur of the set was enough for an IIFA awards event next year.