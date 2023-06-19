Autorickshaw, train, chartered plane: Business tycoon goes viral for sharing travel stories | Photos: Twitter

Dr A Velumani, founder of Thyrocare has gained popularity on the internet for his recent posts. The scientist-turned-entrepreneur who built and exited a unicorn has been sharing stories of his recent commutes.

First, it was Velumani taking an autorickshaw after being unable to book a cab on Uber app. This led to the businessman getting into an interesting conversation with a woman auto rickshaw driver. The post soon went viral on Twitter. He wrote:

Motivation: Coimbatore. Uber cancelled two rides after asking for more. Found this auto and took ride to airport.

Me: own auto?

She: No, just driver.

Me: your husband?

She : drives another.

Me: both driving is must?

She: I spend only mine. His I save.

Me: For?

She: both want to drive our own.

She was a blend of my mother and wife.

EmpoweredWoman



Thanked Uber for cancellation.

Motivation:



Coimbatore. Uber cancelled two rides after asking for more. Found this auto and took ride to airport.

Me: own auto ?

She: No, just driver.

Me: your husband?

She : drives another.

Me: both driving is must?

She: I spend only mine. His I save.

Me: For?

She: both… pic.twitter.com/Mj2beeg3DH — Dr. A. Velumani.PhD. (@velumania) June 11, 2023

In his second viral post, Dr Velumani ditched the comfort of a car for Mumbai local train to prioritise time. He revealed that he was able to complete the journey in just 18 minutes compared to 70 minutes that was estimated time to travel in a car.

“However costly the car is, in Mumbai for time management, just board a Local. Mumbai Borivali. Car showed 70 mins. Train took 18 mins,” he wrote.

However costly the car is, in Mumbai for time management, just board a Local. #Mumbai #Borivali.



Car showed 70 mins.

Train took 18 mins. pic.twitter.com/v9GB837owL — Dr. A. Velumani.PhD. (@velumania) June 17, 2023

In the most recent post, Velumani is seen taking a chartered flight. He posts about it as a follow-up to the autorickshaw conversation with another lesson hidden in his tweet. “Contrast: Same profession. But, different vehicles. In a different day. Could not converse but. First time in a Charted Flight,” he wrote.