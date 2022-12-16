Autorickshaw driver pushes Mercedes with leg in Pune, netizens hail innovation

Image: Twitter

You may encounter strange things on Indian roads. Some of them bring a smile to your face. One such thing has happened in Maharashtra’s Pune.

A video has gone viral on Twitter in which a beautiful red-coloured Mercedes can be seen being pushed by an autorickshaw driver. Apparently, the car broke down and the autorickshaw driver came to its rescue.

In cities like Delhi and Mumbai, it’s not a strange sight when autorickshaw drivers help push smaller carts climb over a bridge slope, but so far the Mercedes angle was missing.

The Twitter users have appreciated the rickshaw driver’s help and called his work as innovation.

Here are some of the best social media reactions:

Mercedes Benz breaks down in Pune : #Auto driver pushes it with his leg ..



Instant innovation - the Juggad pic.twitter.com/fg3pHlE64n December 15, 2022

This can happen only in pune, auto rickshaw man helping Mercedes driver to drive a car #Mercedes #Auto #pune pic.twitter.com/Fx0WAopiW8 — Preeti Sompura (@sompura_preeti) December 15, 2022

Auto rickshaw pushing Mercedes car in Pune. This can happen only in India. pic.twitter.com/ZXub0ShNZ8 December 16, 2022

