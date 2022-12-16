Search icon
Autorickshaw driver pushes Mercedes with leg in Pune, netizens hail innovation

A Mercedes driver and autorickshaw driver collaborate don Pune road and the result is hilarious but lovely.

Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Autorickshaw driver pushes Mercedes with leg in Pune, netizens hail innovation
Image: Twitter

You may encounter strange things on Indian roads. Some of them bring a smile to your face. One such thing has happened in Maharashtra’s Pune.

A video has gone viral on Twitter in which a beautiful red-coloured Mercedes can be seen being pushed by an autorickshaw driver. Apparently, the car broke down and the autorickshaw driver came to its rescue.

In cities like Delhi and Mumbai, it’s not a strange sight when autorickshaw drivers help push smaller carts climb over a bridge slope, but so far the Mercedes angle was missing.

The Twitter users have appreciated the rickshaw driver’s help and called his work as innovation.

Here are some of the best social media reactions:

 

 

 

 

