'Avoid non-essential...': India's advisory amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions

'Auto tune left the chat': Sibling duo's cover of Anuv Jain's song will leave you spellbound, WATCH viral video

'Resignations 2, trophies 0': Memes flood internet after Babar Azam quits ODI T20i captaincy

Big update on Noida International Airport: First flight to take off from Jewar airport on...

43-feet tall naked statue of Donald Trump removed from Las Vegas due to...

'Auto tune left the chat': Sibling duo's cover of Anuv Jain's song will leave you spellbound, WATCH viral video

A video of a famous sibling duo, Kishore Mondal and Krish Mondal singing 'Jo tum mere ho', has captured hearts and is too cute to miss.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

'Auto tune left the chat': Sibling duo's cover of Anuv Jain's song will leave you spellbound, WATCH viral video
A grab of the viral video (Photo/Instagram)
Kishore Mondal and his younger brother Krish Mondal, 6, have been sharing videos of their renditions of popular Hindi songs, enchanting the netizens. One such video, featuring the adorable duo singing singer Anuv Jain's 'Jo tum mere ho', has captured hearts. 

The video, shared by Kishore Mondal on Instagram, has so far garnered over 4 lakh likes. 

 

 

The video titled, "Wait for 6-year-old kid. Auto tune left the chat", began with the older sibling singing a few stanzas of the song as the adorable younger one takes over. 

Meanwhile, several netizens couldn't help but heap praise on the lovely duo.

“First boy voice just like real song", a user commented. 

“Both voice make me cry", another user wrote. 

A third commented, "No one talked about how the first boy sang. So perfectly". 

Notably, this viral sibling duo has previously shared their renditions of famous songs such as Titli (from Chennai Express), Tum jo aaye, Ishq etc. 

 

