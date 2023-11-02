Headlines

Auto-rickshaw driver turns Mumbai traffic jam into impromptu karaoke party, video goes viral

Mumbai traffic was enlivened by an auto-rickshaw driver's impromptu karaoke performance, captured in a viral video shared on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

In the bustling city of Mumbai, where traffic jams are the bane of every commuter's existence, an unusual and heartwarming incident unfolded at the end of a tiring workday. Fate had something unexpected in store for one man stuck in the gridlock of Andheri, as an auto-rickshaw driver transformed the gloomy atmosphere into a delightful and melodious surprise.

Such occurrences are a rare sight, and this impromptu karaoke performance by the auto-rickshaw driver is truly worth your attention. The incident was captured in a video shared on the micro-blogging site 'X' by a user named Samay Raina, who couldn't contain his excitement. He exclaimed, "Aisa laga hi nahi ki Andheri Signal pe fasa hu. What a lovely guy! Watch till the end" (It didn't feel like I was stuck at the Andheri Signal. What a delightful guy! Watch till the end).

In the video, the auto-rickshaw driver sat in his colorful rickshaw, parked alongside the filmer's vehicle. He sang along passionately to a lively song playing inside his rickshaw, which was adorned with colorful lights that created a perfect backdrop for his impromptu performance. Notably, he had a microphone and a speaker attached to his vehicle, which he used to entertain the people stuck in the traffic jam around him.

Once he finished his song, he casually mentioned to Raina that he believed in brightening up the monotonous traffic jams by entertaining people.

The video quickly gained traction and garnered a variety of responses. One user commended the driver's unique approach to life, stating, "He certainly has his own way of living." Another user playfully commented, "Bengaluru auto drivers can never match this level of style and coolness." A third user expressed the sentiment shared by many, saying, "We need more individuals like him," while a fourth person marveled, "Wow, what a positive guy!"

