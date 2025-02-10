Thyrocare founder Dr. A. Velumani's encounter with a rickshaw driver whose son studies at IIT Hyderabad sparked a debate on class barriers after a Mumbai luxury hotel denied the rickshaw entry.

A heartwarming yet thought-provoking story shared by Thyrocare founder Dr. A. Velumani has sparked a debate about social class barriers in India. He recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) about his interaction with an auto-rickshaw driver whose son is studying at IIT Hyderabad. While their conversation highlighted hard work and perseverance, the story took an unexpected turn when a luxury hotel in Mumbai refused to allow the rickshaw inside its premises, raising questions about class discrimination.

A Father’s Hard Work for His Son’s Education

During a ride from Mumbai’s T2 terminal, Dr. Velumani struck up a conversation with the rickshaw driver. He learned that the man had been working for over 30 years, driving 12 to 14 hours a day to afford his son's IIT fees.

Their exchange went as follows:

Dr. Velumani: What is your son doing?

Driver: Studying at IIT Hyderabad, 3rd year.

Dr. Velumani: How many hours do you drive daily?

Driver: 12 to 14 hours a day.

Dr. Velumani: Why so long?

Driver: My son’s fees are too high.

Many social media users admired the father’s relentless dedication to his son’s education. However, the conversation took a different turn when they arrived at a luxury hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Came for an event in Mumbai.

T2 terminal. Tried a rickshaw this time. Just for fun. Cool conversation.

Me: how many years driving.

He: > 30 yrs.

Me : Family?

He: wife and Son.

Me: What is son doing ?

He: IIT Hyderabad, 3rd year.

Me: how many hrs you drive daily?

He: 12 to… pic.twitter.com/qaQHArD8v8 — Dr. A. Velumani.PhD. (@velumania) February 7, 2025

Luxury Hotel Refuses Rickshaw Entry

Upon reaching the hotel, security stopped the rickshaw at the entrance and asked Dr. Velumani to walk the remaining distance, citing “hotel rules.” He found the situation unusual and questioned the class divide in urban India.

“Finally, that star hotel in BKC did not allow the rickshaw in. Security rudely told the driver, ‘rules of hotel.’ Made me get down and walk in. What a strange rule?” he wrote on X.

Social Media Outrage

Dr. Velumani’s post triggered widespread reactions. Many users condemned the hotel's policy, calling it discriminatory. One person commented, “Sir, you should name and shame the hotel. This seems like untouchability!” Another added, “Hard work builds futures, but class barriers still stand tall.”

Several users shared similar experiences, recalling how high-end establishments often restrict entry to auto-rickshaws. One person mentioned a luxury hotel in Jaipur where his auto was stopped at the gate, and he had to call the manager to be allowed inside.

While many praised the rickshaw driver’s sacrifices, others questioned why he had to work such long hours when IIT students could avail of education loans. Some also asked whether Dr. Velumani offered him any financial assistance.

Dr. Velumani on Simple Living

This is not the first time Dr. Velumani has sparked discussions about class and frugality. In another post, he defended his preference for Ola and Uber over luxury cars, stating, “Troll me as much as you enjoy. But I will continue to mentor for frugality.” He has often emphasized financial discipline and simple living, drawing from his own humble beginnings.

This story sheds light on both the sacrifices parents make for their children’s education and the class divides that still exist in modern India.