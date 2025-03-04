The Australian content creator said that the last thing that surprised her about India was the history. "I did not realise how much history India has."

A 24-year-old Australian content creator, Bec Mccoll, has shared her surprising experiences of travelling solo in India. In an Instagram video, Mccoll stated that travelling to India was one of the best things she ever did, adding that she can't wait to go back.

"I recently travelled to India as a young female traveller and here are three things that really surprised me. First, safety. I was told that India was dangerous for young female travellers but when I actually got there, I felt safe the entire time," she revealed, adding that there was "sketchy moment" once at night when she felt unsafe but it was when she was outdoors for late. "Otherwise I never felt unsafe," she added.

Mccoll shared a montage of her travels, including rides in autorickshaws, navigating traffic jams, meeting locals, and visiting monuments, showcasing her Indian adventure. She was surprised to find that the food wasn't as spicy as she had been told. "I was so scared of food poisoning, but guess what? It never happened. The food was delicious, especially the vegetarian dishes. At the end, I was craving the heat," she added.

The Australian content creator said that the last thing that surprised her about India was the history. "I did not realise how much history India has. There are ancient cities, UNESCO sites and incredible architecture that goes back to 13th century. It's mindblowing how rich the culture and heritage is," she said.

Mccoll ended her video with a heartwarming message to anyone thinking of coming to India. "It's not what the rumours say. It's pretty safe, flavourful and full of history. What more could you ask for?" she said.

The video went viral and received appreciation from Indians in the comments. "Most honest review. I know there are a few shortcomings but we are improving," said one user.

Another said, "Finally a foreigner with a decent budget. Usually foreigners visit India with a $2 budget and then they start to complain."