Australian woman grabs two snakes emerging from ceiling, viral video shocks internet

A viral video featuring an Australian woman's fearless rescue of two snakes from a ceiling has taken the internet by storm.

In the world of viral videos, snake rescues are nothing new. However, a recent video featuring an Australian woman fearlessly extracting not one but two snakes from a ceiling has sent shivers down the spines of viewers worldwide. Since the video's posting, it has captivated the attention of a diverse audience.

The gripping footage was originally shared on Instagram by a user named Nathan Stafford. It showcases a woman standing atop a stool, armed with a sturdy stick. With remarkable composure, she employs the stick to retrieve the serpents hidden in the ceiling. As she pulls out the impressive reptile, it winds itself around her arm. While there's a moment of struggle, the woman skillfully and calmly manages to free the snakes from their hiding spot.

Stafford, in his Instagram caption, remarked, "It's snake season, and @ti.inthewild is doing her thing."

The video has not only gone viral but has also garnered over 30,000 views and a deluge of reactions. Viewers couldn't help but gasp in sheer horror at the spectacle, with many left utterly astonished.

Social media comments on the video reflect the mixture of shock and admiration:

One individual humorously noted, "I'd rather vacate the house and let those snakes determine a fair rent for me."

A second viewer exclaimed, "OMG, she's incredibly brave."

A third person expressed, "Absolutely not! I'm never heading to Australia."

Another individual humorously added, "This is one of the many reasons why I could never live in Australia."

A fifth viewer quipped, "We've finally discovered the real Wonder Woman."