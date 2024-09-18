Australian woman gets trolled after she mocks Indian food for its spices, says, 'You put dirt…'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

Indus Water Treaty: India serves formal notice to Pakistan, seeking...

Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

Good news for Anil Ambani, his company's Rs 3831 crore debt reduced by 87% to just Rs...

Australia legend Ricky Ponting joins new IPL franchise ahead of 2025 season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

Good news for Anil Ambani, his company's Rs 3831 crore debt reduced by 87% to just Rs...

Good news for Anil Ambani, his company's Rs 3831 crore debt reduced by 87% to just Rs...

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

15 Years of Wanted: How Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva combined to set the trend for Bollywood actioners' massy makeover

15 Years of Wanted: How Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva combined to set the trend for Bollywood actioners' massy makeover

Diljit Dosanjh lands in trouble over his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, singer receives legal notice for...

Diljit Dosanjh lands in trouble over his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, singer receives legal notice for...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

HomeViral

Viral

Australian woman gets trolled after she mocks Indian food for its spices, says, 'You put dirt…'

The ruckus started when Australian YouTuber Dr. Sydney Watson decided to downplay Indian food in response to a post by a user named Jeff

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 04:08 PM IST

Australian woman gets trolled after she mocks Indian food for its spices, says, 'You put dirt…'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A recent conversation on X has sparked quite a controversy regarding Indian food, and this is the reason appreciating food is considered a sensitive matter in the Indian culture.

The ruckus started when Australian YouTuber Dr. Sydney Watson decided to downplay Indian food in response to a post by a user named Jeff, who said that Indian food was the ‘best in the world’.

Watson responded with “It really, really isn’t” and then went on to further provoke people by stating that Indian food needs dirty spices to be edible. This comment did not go well with the food lovers around the world.

The first post received almost 10 million views, which was devoted to the presentation of the beautiful and delicious Indian meals. On the other hand, Watson’s remarks, which have been built over 5.3 million views, were followed by a number of criticisms. Some users stood up for Indian food, stating that it has a long history and is very diverse.
 

A user noted that most countries of the world used to go to war over the spices produced in India, which shows the importance of these ingredients. The reactions on the social media varied from sarcastic to passionate, with comments like ‘No spices, no soul’ hitting the chord of traditional Indian cuisine lovers.

It does this in light of debates over cultural sensitivity or assimilation and the contentious nature of food critique in a globalized world. Thus, the discussion remains an important reminder of the strong bonds individuals have with their food culture and the need to engage in a proper conversation about other cultures’ food.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Meet woman, IIT, IIM graduate who left job in London to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her AIR was…

Meet woman, IIT, IIM graduate who left job in London to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her AIR was…

Shocking! Man throws a 'snake party' for his birthday, social media reacts

Shocking! Man throws a 'snake party' for his birthday, social media reacts

PM Modi to launch India’s first 20-coach Vande Bharat Express train, Vande Metro service today, check details

PM Modi to launch India’s first 20-coach Vande Bharat Express train, Vande Metro service today, check details

This star failed in school, worked as errand boy at 15, shared home with 24 people; is now worth Rs 2500 crore

This star failed in school, worked as errand boy at 15, shared home with 24 people; is now worth Rs 2500 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement