Australian woman gets trolled after she mocks Indian food for its spices, says, 'You put dirt…'

The ruckus started when Australian YouTuber Dr. Sydney Watson decided to downplay Indian food in response to a post by a user named Jeff

A recent conversation on X has sparked quite a controversy regarding Indian food, and this is the reason appreciating food is considered a sensitive matter in the Indian culture.



The ruckus started when Australian YouTuber Dr. Sydney Watson decided to downplay Indian food in response to a post by a user named Jeff, who said that Indian food was the ‘best in the world’.



Watson responded with “It really, really isn’t” and then went on to further provoke people by stating that Indian food needs dirty spices to be edible. This comment did not go well with the food lovers around the world.



The first post received almost 10 million views, which was devoted to the presentation of the beautiful and delicious Indian meals. On the other hand, Watson’s remarks, which have been built over 5.3 million views, were followed by a number of criticisms. Some users stood up for Indian food, stating that it has a long history and is very diverse.



A user noted that most countries of the world used to go to war over the spices produced in India, which shows the importance of these ingredients. The reactions on the social media varied from sarcastic to passionate, with comments like ‘No spices, no soul’ hitting the chord of traditional Indian cuisine lovers.



It does this in light of debates over cultural sensitivity or assimilation and the contentious nature of food critique in a globalized world. Thus, the discussion remains an important reminder of the strong bonds individuals have with their food culture and the need to engage in a proper conversation about other cultures’ food.